Ullmark turned aside 25 of 27 shots Wednesday as the Bruins topped the Capitals 5-2.

Ullmark, who lost his No. 1 role near the end of last season, earned the starting nod on Wednesday. The 29-year-old netminder preserved a 3-2 lead midway through the third period by denying Lars Eller, a 2007 first-round pick, on a short-handed breakaway. Ullmark is coming off a career season, posting 26 wins and a 2.45 goals-against average. Fantasy managers should be aware Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will likely rotate starts through the opening few weeks of the regular season.