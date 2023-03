Ullmark stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Ullmark allowed a goal to Jack Roslovic in the first period but blanked Columbus over the final two frames, eventually earning a 2-1 victory in overtime. It's the fourth straight start where Ullmark has allowed just a single goal. The Vezina favorite improves to 37-6-1 with a .938 save percentage and a 1.88 GAA this season.