Ullmark stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Senators.

Ullmark allowed a goal to Claude Giroux late in the first period before blanking Ottawa over the final two frames, earning his league-leading 29th win. The 29-year-old netminder has won his last four starts, sporting a .944 save percentage in that span. Ullmark is the clear Vezina favorite at this point -- his .937 save percentage and 1.88 GAA are both tops in the league.