Ullmark (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Senators after the first period, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark took a shot off the mask early in the game, but he finished the first period without allowing a goalie. Jeremy Swayman took to the crease for the second period, which suggests Ullmark is dealing with an injury. More on the Swede's status should be available prior to Saturday's game versus the Penguins.