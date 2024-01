Ullmark suffered a lower-body injury while making a save in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet

Ullmark's 32nd save of the game was costly, as he needed to be helped off the ice. Jeremy Swayman entered the game and gave up the decisive goal in overtime on the first shot he faced. Given the late nature of the injury, details of the severity are unlikely to be available Tuesday, leaving Ullmark's status questionable going forward.