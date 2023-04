Ullmark left Tuesday's start with an undisclosed injury, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

This is likely the Bruins being cautious, especially since Ullmark has dealt with a nagging lower-body injury recently. He stopped 18 of 20 shots and left with a 4-2 lead, replaced by Jeremy Swayman. With the Bruins already clinching home ice throughout the playoffs, they will likely rest Ullmark for Thursday's game in Montreal.