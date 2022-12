Ullmark is set to guard the road net against New Jersey on Wednesday, according to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Ullmark is 19-1-1 with a 1.94 GAA and .936 save percentage in 23 games this season. The Bruins are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, but Ullmark rested while Jeremy Swayman started in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against Ottawa. New Jersey has lost seven of its last eight games, but the Devils still have an impressive 22-10-2 record.