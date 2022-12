Ullmark is expected to start at home against Los Angeles on Thursday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Ullmark has a 17-1-0 record, 1.83 GAA and .938 save percentage in 20 games this season. His only loss of the campaign was against the Leafs on Nov. 5, and he performed well in that contest, stopping 26 of 28 shots. Los Angeles has lost three of its last four games, and was shutout 6-0 to Buffalo on Tuesday.