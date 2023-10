Ullmark will start at home against Chicago on Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy with a 40-6-1 record, 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage in 49 contests last season. He faced the Blackhawks once last year, stopping 23 of 28 shots in a 6-3 loss. Chicago is playing for the second straight night after earning a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.