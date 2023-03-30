Ullmark will defend the home crease versus Columbus on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark will get his second straight start in goal for the first time since Feb. 20, as the Bruins have been alternating Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Ullmark has been the top goaltender in the NHL this season with a 36-6-1 record, as well as a 1.90 GAA and .937 save percentage. He is a shoo-in for the Vezina Trophy this season as he has been far and away the best goaltender in the league. Ullmark will face the lowly Blue Jackets, who are last in the NHL standings with 53 points.