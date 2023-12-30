Ullmark will protect the home goal versus the Devils on Saturday.
Ullmark has struggled a bit lately, going 3-4-1 with a 3.79 GAA and an .893 save percentage over his last eight games. He's given up at least three goals in seven of those outings. The Devils have warmed up lately with three straight wins, scoring 13 goals in that span, so it could be a tough matchup for Ullmark to get himself back on track.
