Ullmark will get the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Ullmark is having a season for the ages, as he is 35-5-1 with a 1.95 GAA and .937 save percentage. Ullmark is the prohibitive favorite for the Vezina Trophy as he has been head and shoulders better than the rest of the league. Ullmark will face the Lightning, who are ninth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.41 goals per game this season.