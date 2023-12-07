Ullmark will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI,com reports.

Ullmark spent the first six seasons with the Sabres before signing as a UFA with Boston in July of 2021. His career took off with the Bruins as he has gone 74-19-4 since his signing. Ullmark is 8-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .918 save percentage this season. The Sabres are 25th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.85 goals per game, a huge dip from last season where they averaged 3.57 goals per contest, third-best in the league.