Ullmark will get the home net against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Ullmark has been sensational this season, going 11-1-0 with a 1.96 GAA and a .936 save percentage. He has vaulted to the top of the goaltender rankings with his play as he has taken over as the Bruins' No. 1 netminder. He will face the Flyers, who are 7-6-3 but are only 3-4-3 in their last 10 games. The Flyers are not a high scoring team under new coach John Totorella, averaging 2.56 goals per game.