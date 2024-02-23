Ullmark made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames on Thursday.

The Flames came out firing in the first period, getting 16 shots on net and finishing with two goals on Ullmark. The 30-year old netminder and the Bruins tightened up after that, stopping the remainder of the shots in regulation and putting the game into overtime. In the extra frame, Nazem Kadri ended the game on the Flames third shot and Ullmark finished with a .900 save percentage. In the month of February, Ullmark only has one win in four starts and a 2.23 GAA. Ullmark's recent inconsistency is concerning, but his upside and supporting cast make him a valuable fantasy asset.