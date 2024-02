Ullmark turned aside 23 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

After allowing a couple early goals, Ullmark shut down Tampa Bay for the third period and OT after Boston tied it up, but a Brayden Point wrister in the shootout deflected off the netminder's glove and into the net. Ullmark has just one regulation loss since the beginning of January, going 5-1-1 in eight appearances with a 2.23 GAA and .919 save percentage.