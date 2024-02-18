Ullmark stopped 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

The veteran netminder appeared to be headed for a regulation victory until Pavel Zacha took a holding penalty late in the third period, and Anze Kopitar potted the tying tally on the subsequent power play. The Bruins then had a power-play chance of their own in OT, but instead the Kings killed it off and saw Brandt Clarke step out of penalty box to score the winner on a breakaway. Ullmark is 3-1-2 in six starts since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, allowing 16 goals on 168 shots (.905 save percentage) in his usual timeshare with Jeremy Swayman.