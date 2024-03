Ullmark made 38 saves in a 5-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The only puck that got past him was a point shot from Kris Letang early in the third period. It was a great rebound for Ullmark, who had lost each of his previous six starts. Mind you, five were in overtime or shootout, but they were still losses. Boston is 4-1-1 in its past six games, but most of those wins belong to Jeremy Swayman. Fingers crossed this win gets Ullmark back into a strong spot start position.