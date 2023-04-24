Ullmark stopped 41 of 43 shots Sunday before drawing a game misconduct late in the third period of a 6-2 win over the Panthers during Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round series.

Frustrations boiled over for Florida with just over three minutes left in the game, and Ullmark wound up removing his gloves in an attempt to throw down with Matthew Tkachuk after a cheap shot from the Panthers forward. Jeremy Swayman denied the only shot he saw after taking over in the Boston crease. As no actual fight occurred, it's unlikely Ullmark will face any league discipline, and he'll take a .926 postseason save percentage into Game 5 on Wednesday as the Bruins look to advance to the second round.