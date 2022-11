Ullmark made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Both came off the stick of Auston Matthews. The first was a lightning-fast move by the Leaf sniper. He picked up a kick pass from Michael Bunting behind the net and stuffed a backhander past Ullmark's blocker before the goalie could get across the crease. The second was a Matthews tap-in from in tight on the power play. The loss was Ullmark's first of the season (8-1-0).