Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home game against Toronto.

Ullmark stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Seattle. He has a 22-2-1 record 1.88 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 27 appearances. Ullmark made 26 stops in a 2-1 loss to Toronto on Nov. 5. The Leafs rank 10th in the league this year with 3.35 goals per game.