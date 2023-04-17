Ullmark (illness) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against Florida on Monday, WBZ Boston Sports reports.

A bug is going around the Bruins' locker room ahead of the team's playoff opener. Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, who took part in Boston's optional morning skate Monday, are both feeling under the weather. As a result, a starting goalie for Game 1 against the Panthers hasn't been decided yet. The Bruins recalled netminder Brandon Bussi from AHL Providence on Monday under emergency conditions.