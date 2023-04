Ullmark (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision to backup Jeremy Swayman versus Florida on Friday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Ullmark was not at practice Friday as Brandon Bussi was the Bruins' second goaltender. Ullmark struggled Wednesday, giving up five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 loss in Game 2 versus Florida. It was a rare off night for Ullmark who is a shoo-in to win the Vezina Trophy this season, as he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage.