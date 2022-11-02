Ullmark turned aside 29 shots during a 6-5 overtime victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Undefeated entering the game, Ullmark was pulled at 11:36 of the second period after falling behind 5-2. The 29-year-old netminder was forced to return when backup Jeremy Swayman suffered a third-period injury. With Ullmark back between the pipes, the Bruins completed the comeback, claiming their first contest in 10 years after falling behind by three or more goals. Ullmark may have improved to 7-0-0, but his GAA ballooned from 1.70 to 2.19.