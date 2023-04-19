Ullmark will be between the home pipes versus Florida for Game 2 on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Ullmark made 31 saves in a winning effort over the Panthers in Game 1 and will be back in the crease for consecutive games for the first time since late February. While Jeremy Swayman performed well while sharing the crease, Ullmark figures to see the majority of the starts in the playoffs. Ullmark heads into Game 2 riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.63 GAA and .946 save percentage.