Ullmark will patrol the home crease versus Arizona on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark has an 8-4-1 record with a 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage this season. He is the defending Vezina Trophy winner after a 40-6-1 record in 2022-23, so his play has faltered slightly this campaign. The Coyotes saw their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers. Arizona is averaging 27.1 shots per game, second lowest in the NHL.