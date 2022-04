Ullmark will be between the pipes at home versus Ottawa on Thursday, Patrick Donnelly of NHL.com reports.

Ullmark has been seeing the bulk of the workload of late, as he has appeared in six of the Bruins' last nine outings in which he is sporting a 4-1-0 record and 1.87 GAA. At this point, Boston will likely continue to utilize the hot hand, so Ullmark could get the opportunity to unseat Jeremy Swayman as the preferred option in the crease heading into the postseason.