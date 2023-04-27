Ullmark allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime Game 5 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday.

Ullmark hasn't been outplayed often this season, but that was the case in this one. He had just 21 saves to Sergei Bobrovsky's 44, and Matthew Tkachuk's game-winner 6:05 into overtime came off an Ullmark turnover. Ullmark reversed the puck right onto the stick of Carter Verhaeghe, who found Tkachuk in front, and Florida's leading scorer lifted the puck into the net before Ullmark could scramble back into position. The Bruins have a capable backup in Jeremy Swayman, but the game-losing gaffe likely won't be enough to cost Ullmark his starting spot for Game 6, as the Bruins will try to close out the series again Friday in Florida.