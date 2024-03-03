Ullmark stopped 21 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

It did not start well for Ullmark as he allowed a goal on the second shot of the game and then proceeded to allow five total goals in a row to the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri scored a natural hat trick in the first period alone and the game was out of hand half way through the second frame. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner has not won a game since Feb. 8 and has only 16 total wins on the season. He has been rotating games with Jeremy Swayman since Jan. 20 but keep an eye out for him to possibly lose his No. 1 status from last season.