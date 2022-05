Ullmark allowed four goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 2 loss to the Hurricanes.

This one was all Carolina, as the Hurricanes raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 1:10 mark of the second period and led by at least two goals the rest of the way, restoring the three-goal margin with an empty-netter in the final minute. Ullmark isn't the reason for Boston's 2-0 series deficit, but it's possible the Bruins could give Jeremy Swayman a look in Game 3 as they try to swing the momentum their way.