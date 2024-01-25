Ullmark kicked out 30 of 33 shots for a .909 save percentage in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Ullmark allowed a power-play goal late in the first period on a Martin Necas wrist shot from the top of the circle to open the scoring. Carolina followed that up in the second period on another power-play goal by Teuvo Teravainen to make it 2-0. Boston tied the game up in the third period from consecutive goals courtesy of Brad Marchand, but Ullmark eventually allowed a late goal by Jordan Martinook that proved to be the game winner. The 2023 Vezina trophy winner is sitting on a 14-6-2 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA. The Bruins are back on the ice Thursday in Ottawa - look for Jeremy Swayman to be between the pipes.