Ullmark stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Ullmark gave up a goal in each of the first two periods, but David Pastrnak scored the last two tallies of the game to secure the win for the visitors. This was Ullmark's fifth straight win -- he's had three streaks at least that long in what's been a remarkable first half of the season. The 29-year-old has a stellar 22-1-1 record with a 1.87 GAA and a .938 save percentage through 26 contests. Jeremy Swayman will start Sunday in Anaheim, and with the Bruins alternating their goalies, Ullmark lines up to take on the streaking Kraken on Thursday.