Ullmark will get the start at home against the Panthers on Monday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Ullmark had his four-game winning streak snapped when he took a shootout loss against the Kings on Thursday. The 29-year-old has been outstanding this season, posting a 1.83 GAA and .938 save percentage alongside a 17-1-1 record. He's yet to take a regulation loss at home and he's sporting a 9-0-1 record since losing to Toronto on Nov. 5.