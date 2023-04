Ullmark (illness) will get the starting nod for Game 1 against Florida on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Ullmark was considered a game-time call along with several other Bruins but he'll be between the pipes to begin the postseason. He's been stellar all year, posting a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage with a 40-6-1 record. The 29-year-old stopped 74 of 80 shots while winning both of his starts against the Panthers this season.