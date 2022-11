Ullmark will face the Canucks at home on Sunday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark improved to 10-1-0 after stopping 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's win over Calgary. He's given up two or fewer goals in four straight outings, bringing his season GAA down to an impressive 1.95. The 29-year-old is also sporting a .936 save percentage, including a .947 mark while going 6-0-0 at home.