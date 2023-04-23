Ullmark will guard the road net Sunday in Game 4 against Florida, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.
Ullmark is coming off a 29-save performance in Friday's 4-2 win over the Panthers. He has a 2-1 record this postseason, permitting just eight goals on 92 shots. Florida has registered 3.00 goals per game during the playoffs.
More News
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Weathers storm in Game 3 win•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Friday•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Can't stop Panthers•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Gets starting nod against Cats•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Stops 31 in Game 1 victory•