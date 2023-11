Ullmark will guard the road net Tuesday versus the Sabres, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Ullmark stopped 27 shots in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday during his last start. He has a 5-1-1 record this campaign with a 2.26 GAA and a .926 save percentage following seven games played. The Sabres sit 22nd in the league this season with 2.93 goals per contest.