Ullmark will protect the home net versus the Wild on Tuesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark has hit a rough patch for performance, going 3-3-0 with 22 goals allowed over his last six appearances. He's allowed at least three goals in five of those contests. Ullmark will catch a slight reprieve against the Wild, who are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 4-3 to the Penguins on Monday.
More News
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Hangs on for shootout win•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Set to face Islanders•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Wins despite allowing three goals•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Gets starting nod against Coyotes•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Solid, but needs mates to score•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Facing Sabres•