Ullmark will protect the home net versus the Wild on Tuesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark has hit a rough patch for performance, going 3-3-0 with 22 goals allowed over his last six appearances. He's allowed at least three goals in five of those contests. Ullmark will catch a slight reprieve against the Wild, who are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 4-3 to the Penguins on Monday.