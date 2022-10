Ullmark made 38 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

The veteran netminder got staked to a 4-1 lead midway through the third period, but Ullmark had to withstand a furious Florida rally before Jake DeBrusk iced the game with an empty-netter. Ullmark is 2-0-0 to begin the season with a 2.50 GAA and .934 save percentage, but he'll continue to alternate starts with Jeremy Swayman as long as neither goalie is significantly outplaying the other.