Ullmark turned aside 33 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

The veteran netminder was particularly impressive in the first period when the Isles came away empty-handed despite firing 15 shots on net. The Bruins' defense hasn't been as airtight as usual lately, with Ullmark facing at least 33 shots in four straight starts, but he's still managed to win three of the four. On the season he sports a 10-4-1 record with a 2.79 GAA and .915 save percentage, solid numbers but a big step backward from his Vezina-winning form of 2022-23.