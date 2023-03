Ullmark stopped 23 of 28 shots in a 6-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Ullmark struggled in the third frame, allowing three goals on just eight shots. Chicago's final marker was scored on an empty net. It was a rare miss for Ullmark, who has a 33-5-1 record, 1.97 GAA and .935 save percentage in 42 outings this season. The 29-year-old won his previous eight contests while posting a 1.85 GAA and a .944 save percentage in that span.