Ullmark will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's Game 5 versus Florida, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Ullmark was excellent in Sunday's Game 4, turning aside 41 of 43 shots en route to an impressive 6-2 road victory over the Panthers. He'll try to help propel the Bruins to the second round of the playoffs by picking up a third straight victory, this time at home, against the same Florida team on Wednesday.