Ullmark will get the starting nod against the Blues at home Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports,

Ullmark will be looking to bounce back after suffering his first defeat of the season against the Leafs on Saturday. Considering the netminder allowed just two goals on 28 shots (.929 save percentage), it's hard to blame the loss on the netminder. With Jeremy Swayman (lower body) on injured reserve, the 29-year-old Ullmark figures to continue to carry the load for the Bruins with Keith Kinkaid on standby if needed.