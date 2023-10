Ullmark is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday.

Ullmark stopped 20 of 21 shots in a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Oct. 11. Over four career games, he's posted a 4-0-0 record, 2.03 GAA and .924 save percentage versus the Sharks. San Jose has averaged just 1.67 goals per game through three contests this year.