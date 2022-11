Ullmark turned aside 25 shots during Monday's 3-1 victory over the visiting Blues.

Coming off his first loss of the season and facing the NHL's lowest-scoring team, Ullmark lifted the Bruins into a tie with the Golden Knights for the NHL lead with 22 team points. In eight of 11 appearances this season, the 29-year-old netminder has surrendered two or fewer goals. Ullmark, who improved to 9-1-0, helped the Bruins remain unbeaten at home.