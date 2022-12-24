Ullmark made 37 saves Friday in a 4-3 win over the Devils.

Jack Hughes beat him late in the first with a power-play snipe from the top of the left face-off circle. Ullmark didn't give up another goal until 11:01 in the third when Tomas Tatar scored on a rebound from the bottom of the left circle. Yegor Sharangovich scored from the slot 2:46 later to bring the score to 4-3, but Ullmark didn't allow another to earn the win. He's a remarkable 19-1-1 with a 1.94 GAA and .936 save percentage in 22 starts this season.