Ullmark turned aside 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The Bruins seemed have the game well in hand with a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but they wound up taking their first loss of the season instead after a bad giveaway in front of Ullmark led to a Leo Carlsson goal with just under two minutes left, sparking the Ducks' comeback. Despite the stumble, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner still has a .937 save percentage through his first four starts with a 3-0-1 record, and the only limiting factor on his fantasy value is his timeshare with Jeremy Swayman.