Ullmark turned aside 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh in Monday's Winter Classic.

Ullmark was bested by Kasperi Kapanen at 8:40 of the second period. That marker gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 edge, but Ullmark was flawless after that, which allowed Boston to rally to victory in the third. The 29-year-old goaltender has a 21-1-1 record, 1.86 GAA and .939 save percentage in 25 games this season. He's on a four-game winning streak and has surrendered eight goals over that span.