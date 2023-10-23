Ullmark stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

The game was scoreless through two periods, and the Ducks struck first in the final frame before the Bruins took over with two goals from Matthew Poitras. Ullmark continues to be nearly impenetrable between the pipes, allowing just one goal in each of his first three games this season. He's stopped 76 of 79 shots, and he's making a strong case that last year's 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage might not be as fluky as originally thought. The Bruins keep Ullmark fresh by having him alternate starts with Jeremy Swayman, who will likely get the nod in Chicago on Tuesday. Ullmark would be tentatively lined up for Thursday's home game against the Ducks.