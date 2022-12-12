Ullmark stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Ullmark watched from the bench Monday as the Golden Knights ended the Bruins' undefeated run in Boston. Less than a week later, he returned the favor, picking up the win with a strong performance in Vegas against a team that's struggled to score at home lately. Ullmark improved to a stunning 16-1-0 with a 1.77 GAA and a .941 save percentage through 19 appearances. He's allowed three or more goals just four times so far, but he remains in a 50-50 split for playing time with Jeremy Swayman, who has been alright but nowhere near Ullmark's level. If that pattern holds, Swayman would line up for a start Tuesday versus the Islanders, while Ullmark would draw the Kings on Thursday.